Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been listed as questionable ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, as the two-time MVP is dealing with left hamstring tightness.

Jokic is averaging a near triple-double with 25.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game this season. To state the obvious, his absence will be felt, if he does indeed miss the game. The Nuggets still have a strong chance to win the game, with Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon all healthy and the Pacers missing All-Star hopeful Tyrese Haliburton until February.

However, facing a team with significant firepower on the perimeter even without Haliburton, Denver may have to hang their hat on defense in order to ensure a victory.

Sitting atop of the Western Conference standings primarily due to the play of the graceful giant, the Nuggets are only 0.5 games in front of the Memphis Grizzlies. Yet, looking at a one-game absence may be too short-sighted and unrealistic, due to the trickiness of hamstring injuries. Jokic could be held out for more than one game out of precaution.

If this turns out to be the case, it’s important to note that despite the Nuggets only having a slight lead on the Grizzlies in the standings, they have a 6.0 game lead on the third-place Sacramento Kings. In short, even if a 1-2 week long absence was in Nikola Jokic’s immediate future, Denver is in position to stay in the top-four of the Western Conference standings at worst.

Of course, reaching the playoffs period is the goal. But the Nuggets are 21-3 at home versus 11-10 on the road; they need as many home playoff games as they can get.