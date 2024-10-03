As Team USA iced Serbia in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games, Serbian center and NBA MVP Nikola Jokic dropped a shocking take on the loss.



“It was a good match, probably the biggest defeat of my career,” Jokic said via Eurohoops.net. [We had a] big chance. In the end, they beat us. People from the stands will probably see it as a normal defeat, but for those who played, it was certainly one of the toughest defeats in our careers.”

Jokic himself had his usual MVP-caliber performance. In the semifinal game, he had 17 points, 11 assists, five rebounds, and one steal and a block. He played in all but two minutes for the Serbian National Team. Still, Team USA pulled off an improbable comeback and was down by as many as 17 points.

The Serbian team dominated after their 17-point defeat to Team USA in Group Phase play. After that, the switch flipped for the team and Jokic. They won their next three games before facing the United States again.

Could Nikola Jokic use the loss to Team USA as motivation for the Nuggets?

It's a possibility. Many jokes circulated on social media about the Serbian center looking like a new player for the Olympics. Regardless, his resume is impressive and will continue to grow. He's an NBA Champion, NBA Finals MVP, and a three-time regular season MVP. When Olympic play began, there was a different side of Jokic the world hadn't seen.

There was a level of intensity, drive, and passion that NBA fans aren't used to seeing. Also, it's completely different to represent your country, as opposed to playing for a specific league. In a country with about 6.7 million people, the pride runs deep for Jokic, and his teammates.

Regardless of losing in the semifinals, Jokic made Olympic history by becoming the third player to record a double-double in four straight games. Although records don't mean much to the Joker, it's still impressive that he's breaking records so effortlessly. Luckily for Jokic, six of the 12 players are in the Western Conference along with the Nuggets.

The motivation could rise for Jokic to prove those guys wrong. Not to mention, beating the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns, and the Minnesota Timberwolves could be sweeter than one might think. However, the Nuggets will turn their attention to the preseason that begins on Friday against the reigning NBA Champion, Boston Celtics.