It was a stressful outing for Team USA as they beat Serbia led by Nikola Jokic and others, but it was far from an easy game as they were once down 17 points, but it was a valiant effort led by Stephen Curry that put the game on ice for them to come back.



The Golden State Warriors star in Stephen Curry had an incredible performance as he scored 36 points, making 12 of his 19 shots from the field and from his most lethal area of the three-point line, he shot nine for 14 from that range. According to NBA World on X, formerly Twitter, it is the “second most [points] & [three-pointers made] in a game in team USA history.”

As the clip before showed, it was Curry's three point shot that helped Team USA get a lead over Serbia as they were once down a whopping 17 points. However, the USA squad is too stacked with talent like Curry, LeBron James, and others to where even a double-digit lead like that means little.

For any other team in the world in the Paris Olympics that has faced this USA team and been entirely overwhelmed by them, the goal is to play perfect basketball throughout the duration of the game. Nearly improbable especially when the talent level is far and away better than most on paper which is why they were the heavy favorites going into this Olympics.

Stephen Curry impressing with Team USA on the biggest stage

However, it was Curry that has been instrumental this run for Team USA and Thursday was the game that further proved it as looking at the statistics earlier, there is no doubt that people will look back to this game to examine the near loss for this group. Curry gave his initial thoughts right after the thrilling game to Mike Tirico who was on the broadcast and talked about he got “lost in the moment of understanding.”

“I just kind of got lost in the moment of understanding how big this stage is and what is at stake from this team,” Curry said after the impressive performance from Team USA.

While people who are not familiar with the NBA and Stephen Curry are seeing his masterful skill set for possibly the first time, the fans that have been watching are not that surprised by the outing, even if it is still impressive. Even though Curry is a veteran and is 36-years old, he still averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arch with the Warriors last season.

“It was special,” Curry said on the broadcast. “The most fun I have had in a long time.”

At any rate, Team USA now has advanced to the gold medal stage and will face Team France which includes such stars as Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert. Curry and the rest of USA will look to win the country their fourth consecutive gold medal.