Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to victory vs the Mavs in an In-Season Tournament game, entering insane Wilt Chamberlain territory in the process

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is dominating at such a regular rate that it easy to take for granted the magnificent numbers he is posting. But his latest achievement should force fans to genuinely take pause.

Jokic scored 33 points on near-perfect 14-of-16 shooting, he collected 14 rebounds and tallied nine assists in Denver's 125-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. His superb effort led the team to a 1-0 start in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, while also inching him closer to an impressive basketball feat.

“Nikola Jokic recorded his 7th career game with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 85% shooting. That is the 2nd-most such games in NBA history, trailing only Wilt Chamberlain (12),” ESPN Stats & Info posted on Saturday. Yeesh.



Whenever a modern player is mentioned in the same conversation as one of the most dominant players the sport has ever seen, it carries substantial weight. In Chamberlain's era, no other star was really piling up such absurdly well-rounded stats. The 7-foot-1 legend possessed a unique combination of size and skill to which his contemporaries could not compare.

Fast forward to five decades later, and Jokic possesses a similarly unique offensive arsenal. No one had an answer for it last postseason, as the 28-year-old Serb earned NBA Finals MVP honors in what capped off the best season in Nuggets history. He has picked up where he left off in June in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign.

Jokic could move closer to Wilt Chamberlain when Denver (5-1) welcomes in the Chicago Bulls (2-4) to Ball Arena Saturday night. Regardless of what the statistics show, fans would be wise to fully appreciate this big-man anomaly.