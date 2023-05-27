A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There’s no denying that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is one of the most naturally skilled basketball players on the planet right now. The fact that he’s led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA Finals berth this season is an undeniable testament to this fact.

In case you didn’t know, Jokic is also a father to a one-year-old daughter. In September 2021, he and his longtime girlfriend Natalija Mačešić welcomed their bundle of joy to their lives, and it’s an impressive feat for Jokic to balance fatherhood with being the Nuggets’ cornerstone superstar.

In a recent interview, Jokic was asked if his new role of being a dad has translated to his basketball, to which the former back-to-back MVP had a hilariously honest response:

“Nah, that cannot help you,” Jokic responded.

"Nah, this cannot help you." Jokic with a straightforward answer to whether becoming a father comes with skills that translate to basketball 😅#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV ⤵

📅 Game 1: Thursday, 6/1, 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/2AwLQ9Ed1s — NBA (@NBA) May 27, 2023

That’s probably not the answer the reporter was expecting, but then again, you have to note that she was asking about the correlation of Jokic’s basketball skillset to his being a dad. The Nuggets big man just had to be totally straightforward with his reaction.

To be fair, Jokic then highlighted the relevance of his daughter and his family in his life and how it takes precedence over everything else:

“I knew that even before that basketball is not (the) main thing in my life and probably never gonna be, and I like it because I have something more at home that is more important than basketball,” he said.

Nikola Jokic: a two-time NBA MVP and a family man. Perhaps soon an NBA champion as well?