Bruce Brown has made quite a name for himself this past season with the Denver Nuggets. From being surrounded by all the uncertainty of NBA free agency last summer, the 26-year-old is now on the brink of his first career championship after helping the Nuggets reach the NBA Finals this season. What a difference a year can make.

Bruce Brown spoke to the press on Friday ahead of Denver’s first-ever Finals appearance. He fielded all sorts of questions, but one that stood out for his comedic value is one that centered around Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. If you’re wondering why this was such a random connection — after all, Brown has never been teammates with Giannis — it actually isn’t. The question came from a Greek reporter, who obviously wanted to get some fresh Antetokounmpo content from the Nuggets stud:

Greek Reporter: "Is there anything you have learned from your battles with Giannis that can help you in the NBA Finals?" Bruce Brown: "With Giannis?" Reporter: "Yes." Brown: "Uhh… No?" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bCRaY4swTI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 27, 2023

When asked to share if he’s learned anything after battling Giannis on the court for several years now, Brown had a hilariously honest one-word response: “No.” Every now and again, NBA players are faced with these types of out-of-the-world questions, and the Nuggets guard took it in stride. Obviously, though, that was not the response the reporter was hoping for.

Whatever the case might be, Brown now has an opportunity to significantly exceed whatever achievements Giannis Antetokounmpo has achieved this season. Brown and the Nuggets have already reached the NBA Finals, while Giannis and his Bucks had to suffer a first-round exit.