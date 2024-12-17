Former NBA player Lou Williams weighed in on the criticism surrounding three-time MVP Nikola Jokic during a segment on FanDuel's Run It Back.

Jokic, the centerpiece of the Denver Nuggets, continues to draw both praise and scrutiny as he remains a frontrunner for a fourth MVP award. Despite his dominance on the court, some critique his unconventional style and appearance, a topic that Williams and co-host Michelle Beadle addressed on the show.

Beadle remarked on the unique perception of Jokic.

“I do think he gets crushed because he’s not chiseled or you know, he looks like he’s stepping out of some stupid muscle magazine,” Beadle said. “I personally like his attitude. He’s like dry and sarcastic – just love that.”

Williams offered a candid perspective on the nature of the criticism Jokic faces.

“That’s just a credit to his greatness. Like none of our greats get out without criticism. None of them,” Williams said. “So the fact that he’s looking at his fourth MVP – at some point, he’s going to get criticized. People get bored with you just being great. People get bored with it, so they start talking s**t.”

Nikola Jokic's dominance fuels Nuggets' surge amid MVP-level campaign

Jokic’s numbers this season have underscored his continued dominance in the league. The Nuggets center is averaging 30.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 55.8% from the field and an exceptional 48.9% from three-point range.

His recent performance in Monday night’s 130-129 win over the Sacramento Kings showcased his versatility, as Jokic posted 20 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals, and a block.

The Nuggets, currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 14-10 record, are riding a three-game winning streak. They look to build on their momentum during a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (8-18).

Jokic’s sustained excellence remains the driving force for the Denver Nuggets as they continue their push to secure a top spot in the West. While the criticism persists, it serves as yet another testament to his status among the league’s all-time greats.