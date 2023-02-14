Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are the first team in the West and just the second in the NBA to reach 40 wins this 2022-23 season. Sure enough, their consistent showing this season continues to hype up the fan base, including former head coach George Karl.

In fact Karl has been so impressed by what the Nuggets have shown so far that he is already declaring them the greatest Denver team ever. Of course the team still has plenty of work to do to actually claim that title, but the 71-year-old tactician is convinced they have what it takes to win it all.

“40 wins pre ASG is special. This may be the best Nuggets team ever but they gotta go further than 76, 85 and 09. And they can!” Karl added.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets beat the Miami Heat on Monday to breach the 40-win mark. The Joker had another monster game, recording a near triple-double of 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Denver was missing Jamal Murray from the game, but a balanced effort from the rest of the team allowed them to take the 112-108 victory.

Michael Porter Jr. had 17 points, six rebounds, one block and one steal, while Bruce Brown Jr. added 16 points.

George Karl is definitely not exaggerating with his assessment of the Nuggets. They continue to stay atop the West, and if they are able to maintain the momentum they have, no one’s taking that spot from them. Sure enough, the pressure is on Denver to deliver a championship to the city, but they are clearly confident than they can do just that.