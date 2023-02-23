The Denver Nuggets will travel to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s a potential Finals Preview as we share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Cavaliers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets are on top of the world with a record of 41-18. Now, with 23 games remaining, the Nuggets have to continue the pace and stay healthy while securing the top seed. The next four to five games will be against playoff-quality teams, so the Nuggets will have plenty of competition. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see how they do down the stretch. Can the Nuggets finish the job this time?

The Cavaliers are 28-23 coming into this one and are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference. Significantly, the addition of Donovan Mitchell has paid off handsomely, and the Cavs look to build momentum over the final 21 games. The goal for Cleveland is to stay healthy and move up the rankings. Substantially, the Cavaliers trail the Philadelphia 76ers by two games for third in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks by 4.5 games for second, and the Boston Celtics for the top seed. The Cavs must stay healthy.

The Nuggets are the best team in the west. However, they are only 14-14 on the road. The Nuggets are 7-3 over their past 10 games. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are also a great team, and this could easily be an NBA Finals Preview. The Cavs are 25-6 at home. Also, they are 8-2 over the last 10 games.

The teams have split the last 10 games against one another. Also, the Cavs are 5-5 over the past 10 games at home against the Nuggets.

Here are the Nuggets-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Cavaliers Odds

Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-108)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-112)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

TV: BSOH and ALT

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets have become one of the best teams in the NBA thanks to having some of the best talents in the association. Ultimately, they have propped the Nuggets into contenders.

Nikola Jokic averages 24.7 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, and 10.1 assists. Likewise, Jamal Murray averages 20.2 points per game and 5.8 assists. Aaron Gordon averages 17.3 points per game, while Michael Porter Jr. averages 16.8 points. Additionally, the Nuggets have plenty of secondary support with the likes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown.

These players help a Denver team that is the best in the NBA in field goal shooting percentage and 3-point shooting percentage. However, the Nuggets are only 25th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Nuggets are also only 19th in rebounds, 20th in turnovers, and 19th in blocked shots. Somehow, the Nuggets must improve in these areas to have a chance to win in this game and down the line when their shooting is not the hottest.

The Nuggets could cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Likewise, they must avoid turnovers and block some shots.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are one of the most talented teams. However, they play in a loaded Eastern Conference, and it will be a trek for the Cavs to make some noise in the playoffs. But for now, they have some talent that is ready to go.

Mitchell averages 27.3 points per game to lead the Cavs. Additionally, Darius Garland averages 21.7 points per game with eight assists. Evan Mobley averages 15.7 points per game with 8.9 rebounds. Also, Jarrett Allen averages 14.7 points per game with 9.9 rebounds. The Cavs also have great secondary support with a veteran like Ricky Rubio.

These players help a Cleveland team that ranks fifth in field goal shooting percentage and 12th in 3-point shooting percentage. Conversely, they are only 18th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Cavs are also only 22nd in rebounds and 21st in blocked shots. However, they handle the ball well, ranking seventh in turnovers. The Cavaliers are a well-rounded team and can win most games. Now, they must put it all together to take down the best team in the west.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can play solid defense and force the Nuggets to take bad shots. Then, they must win the battle on the boards.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are a great team. However, they are a mediocre team on the road. Expect the Cavaliers to come out of this with motivation in front of their fans and win a close showdown with the Nuggets in the end.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: -2.5 (-112)