Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are now just four wins away from winning their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. There’s no denying that this has been a historic run to the NBA Finals by the Nuggets, and front and center of this truly awe-inspiring campaign is none other than former back-to-back MVP and cornerstone superstar Nikola Jokic.

ESPN’s richard jefferson has now dropped a bold take on Jokic’s inspiring run. The one-time NBA champ believes that what he’s seen from Jokic this postseason is without a doubt one of the greatest runs in league history:

“If Jokic is able to win a championship this year and continue the numbers he’s putting up, It will be 1, 2, or 3 — pick it — (the) greatest run we’ve ever seen,” Jefferson said. “He’s averaging a 30-point triple-double right now. … He’s beaten [Kevin Durant], he’s beaten the Lakers. … Show me another run from start to finish.”

He’s not wrong. Even if the Nuggets end up falling short in the NBA Finals, the path they took to get there has been arguably enough to draw some GOAT-level praise from fans and pundits alike. However, you can be sure that Jokic and Co. aren’t just happy to be here. They are the favorites to win the title against the Miami Heat, who are likely going to be their opponents in the Finals, and the Nuggets are certainly going to do everything they can to emerge as the 2022-23 NBA champions.

If Nikola Jokic does achieve this lofty goal, Richard Jefferson firmly believes that this run will be up there along with the best of them:

“What he’s doing right now is one of the most impressive things that we have ever seen in the history of the game of basketball,” Jefferson stated.