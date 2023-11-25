Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic doesn't mind the perceived differences in the way he is officiated compared to other stars.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets have gotten off to a strong start to their title defense in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Nuggets currently sit with a solid record of 10-5, and Jokic has looked the part of the reigning NBA Finals MVP and two-time regular season MVP, leading the Nuggets in virtually every major statistic and continuing to make a mockery of opposing defenses on a nightly basis.

In fact, so dominant has Jokic been both this season and dating back the last few years that opposing defenses sometimes tend to resort to overly physical tactics to try to throw the big man off of his game, sometimes resulting in Jokic not getting foul calls that other players like Joel Embiid, who are known more for their embellishment of contact, might get.

Still, it appears that Jokic isn't phased by that perceived disparity.

“That’s normal,” said the Nuggets star, per Bennett Durando of The Denver Post. “Seems like some guys are getting more beneficial calls. Some guys are not. And that’s normal. And some guys can say a little bit more. Some guys can’t. And that’s normal. I accept it.”

Nikola Jokic falls into the same category as players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo who are essentially impossible to correctly officiate due to the nature of their games. A foul could probably be called every single time the Nuggets star is around the basket, but that is not always the case.

In any case, don't expect the Joker to change up his style of play anytime soon for the Nuggets.