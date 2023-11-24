Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic are among the list of superstars who could be eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday.

The inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament carries on with a total of ten matchups on Friday, five from the Eastern Conference and five from the Western Conference. The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers have already clinched their respective groups, but there are still six quarterfinal spots up for grabs that 19 different teams are still vying for.

You never know what is going to happen during the in-season tournament, especially since this event has given teams a reason to fight early on in the season. There was a lot of talk about how this showcase wouldn't work seeing as it happens at the start of the season, but the NBA In-Season Tournament has been a huge success to this point.

Now is when things begin getting interesting, as teams who entered the year as playoff contending and championship contending organizations may find themselves watching the rest of the in-season tournament from their couch. On Friday, 15 different teams are facing elimination from the tournament, which is why every single game matters.

As a result, several stars such as Stephen Curry, Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, and so many others could all be eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament. Below is a team-by-team breakdown of those facing elimination on Friday and the different scenarios in which their hopes of winning the NBA Cup could come to an end.

Atlanta Hawks – East Group A

The Atlanta Hawks are currently 1-2 in East Group A games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Atlanta is eliminated with wins by the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The Hawks will not be in action on Friday and will need to depend on other teams to step up in order to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive. While they are 1-2 in their group, the Hawks could have easily been 2-1 and sitting pretty. However, they were unable to close out a thrilling 157-152 game on their home floor against the Indiana Pacers the other night, the team that has clinched East Group A.

Atlanta has struggled recently, losing four of their last six games. However, all four teams they lost to currently own a winning record in the Eastern Conference. All of these games also came down to a possession or two in the final quarter of play.

On Friday, the Hawks will need either the Bucks to lose or the Heat to lose in order to avoid elimination. The Bucks host the Washington Wizards and the Heat are playing the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.

Charlotte Hornets – East Group B

The Charlotte Hornets are currently 1-2 in East Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Charlotte is eliminated with a Miami Heat win.

Like the Hawks, the Hornets are not in action on Friday, and they will need to rely on the Knicks, who play the Heat, in order to survive in East Group B. Currently 1-2 in the group, the Hornets still have two more games and can possibly control their own fate if they are able to win said games.

LaMelo Ball has been fantastic recently, averaging 32.2 points, 8.7 assists, and 6.7 rebounds over his last nine games. With back-to-back wins over the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, Charlotte may finally be trending in the right direction. Their next in-season tournament game will be on Tuesday, Nov. 28 against the Knicks.

Chicago Bulls – East Group C

The Chicago Bulls are currently 0-2 in East Group C games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Chicago is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Bulls lose to Toronto Raptors Boston Celtics win vs. Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat win



Let's face it, the Bulls need a whole lot of good luck on their side not only to survive in the in-season tournament, but to survive the season as a whole. Chicago is 5-11 overall right now and they have shown no signs of improvement over the course of 16 games.

Going on the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, expectations should not be high for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is questionable for this game and while it is a homecoming for DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls simply lack offensive production to be real threats. One of the scenarios presented above will play out and this team will be eliminated from the tournament.

Dallas Mavericks – West Group B

The Dallas Mavericks are currently 1-2 in West Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Dallas is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets win New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors win Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors win New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns win Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns win



Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have done their best to put the Mavs near the top of the Western Conference standings. However, they're just 1-2 in West Group B and face elimination on Friday night by multiple scenarios.

Since they do not play, Dallas' tournament hopes are looking bleak, especially with plenty of other teams in the West able to seal their fate. It is hard to imagine a scenario where the Pelicans, Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Warriors all lose, hence things not looking to good for the Mavs.

Denver Nuggets – West Group B

The Denver Nuggets are currently 2-1 in West Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Denver is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Denver loses to Houston Rockets, plus New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns win Denver loses to Houston Rockets, plus New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors win Denver loses to Houston Rockets, plus New Orleans Pelicans win, plus point differential Denver loses, plus point differential New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns win, plus point differential



Nikola Jokic is a one-man show right now, as Jamal Murray continues to miss games due to a hamstring injury. The good news for the Nuggets is that they still have Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. playing at a high level. At 2-1, all the Nuggets need to do right now is win games and they can control their own destiny, especially if they increase their point differential.

Denver currently sits behind New Orleans for the top spot in West Group B and the Pelicans defeated the Nuggets already, which is why Jokic and Co. reside in the No. 2 spot right now. A wild card and the group as a whole is still in play for the Nuggets. Plus, the defending NBA champions can still end up being in-season tournament champions.

However, they will need to pick up a double digit victory over the Rockets on Friday night and see some other Western Conference foes like the Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Warriors falter.

Golden State Warriors – West Group C

The Golden State Warriors are currently 1-1 in West Group C games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Golden State is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Warriors lose to San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns win Warriors lose to San Antonio Spurs. plus New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets win



The one thing the Warriors cannot have on Friday night is a loss at home to the San Antonio Spurs. Currently 2-6 at home on the year, Golden State needs to kick things into a higher gear, especially against a 3-12 Spurs team that has lost 10 straight games.

Times like these are when Stephen Curry elevates his game to new levels and we could be gearing up to see one of those Curry masterclass performances. In terms of elimination, the only way the Warriors can be ousted from the in-season tournament on Friday is if they lose an other teams win. A Warriors victory keeps them alive for the time being.

Houston Rockets – West Group B

The Houston Rockets are currently 1-1 in West Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Houston is eliminated with a loss

Unlike other teams who are preparing for their fourth in-season tournament game, the Rockets are getting ready to host the Nuggets for an important, third group stage game. Proving to be a strong defensive team, Houston is definitely in a position to upset Jokic and the defending champs.

As long as they don't lose, the Rockets will fight to live another day and keep their hopes of winning West Group B alive.

Los Angeles Clippers – West Group B

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently 1-2 in West Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Los Angeles is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Los Angeles loss vs. New Orleans Pelicans Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns win Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors win Denver Nuggets win, plus point differential Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors win, plus point differential Phoenix Suns win, plus point differential Point differential



A lot needs to happen in order for the Clippers to survive Friday night and remain involved with the in-season tournament. First things first, like many others on this list, they need to pick up a victory. The Clippers host the Pelicans on Friday, a game that will be hard-fought to the very end.

The Pelicans face a scenario where they can improve to 3-1 in the group, or possible even be eliminated. There is so much on the line in this game and it could have a massive impact on other groups in the West regarding potential wild card spots. If the Clippers lose, they are out. If they win this game, they not only cause havoc in their group, but Los Angeles will need help from a variety of other teams to remain alive.

New Orleans Pelicans – West Group B

The New Orleans Pelicans are currently 2-1 in West Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

New Orleans is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: New Orleans loss, plus Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns win New Orleans loss, plus Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors win New Orleans loss, plus point differential



Let's keep talking about this Clippers-Pelicans game because it is easily the most important in-season tournament game on Friday night. The Clippers definitely have the more talented starting rotation here, but the Pelicans have won four of their last five games despite dealing with a slew of injuries.

Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, and Jonas Valanciunas have all elevated their game, plus Herb Jones continues to be one of the most underappreciated players in the entire NBA. With a win over the Clippers, the Pelicans will inch closer to winning this group and advancing to the quarterfinals.

New York Knicks – East Group B

The New York Knicks are currently 1-1 in East Group B games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

New York is eliminated with a loss vs. Miami Heat

The script for the Knicks is simple on Friday night: Don't lose to the Miami Heat.

With a loss, New York is eliminated. With a win, the Knicks would move to 2-1 in the group and still be in contention to win the group outright. Winning six of their last eight games, the Knicks are beginning to look like the force many imagined they could be in the preseason.

Jalen Brunson is looking like a first-time All-Star, plus RJ Barrett has had a sensational start to the new season. New York ranks 11th in offensive rating and seventh in defensive rating, which is why they can put up a good fight against any team in the league.

Oklahoma City Thunder – West Group C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently 1-2 in West Group C games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Oklahoma City is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Phoenix Suns win Minnesota Timberwolves win New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets win



This young Thunder squad has a chance to be very special. The Thunder find themselves at the top of the West standings at 11-4 overall and they need a win tonight to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive. Aside from the tournament, they can really cement their spot at the top of the NBA based on how teams like the Timberwolves and Nuggets play in their games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the star on one of the youngest teams in the league and he is currently in a position to contend for the MVP award. Oklahoma City can continue to put themselves on everyone's radar if they keep their in-season tournament journey alive.

Orlando Magic – East Group C

The Orlando Magic are currently 2-1 in East Group C games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Orlando is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Orlando loss vs. Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls wins Orlando loss vs. Boston Celtics, plus Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat win Orlando loss vs. Boston Celtics, plus point differential



Things are simple for the Magic when it comes to the in-season tournament. It's either win and survive or lose and be out of the tournament altogether. Friday afternoon's game against Boston is a tough one, but the Magic are more than capable of winning this game.

Orlando has won five straight games and they are just two games behind Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Did you have that on your NBA bingo card at the start of the season? Didn't think so.

Philadelphia 76ers – East Group A

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently 2-2 in East Group A games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Philadelphia is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat win Point differential



The Sixers will not play on Friday and will have to rely on other teams to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive. Specifically, they need the Bucks and Heat to lose, as these two results would open up a path for the 76ers to possibly claim a wild card spot since the Pacers have already clinched East Group A at 3-0.

Without James Harden, the Sixers have looked great because of Tyrese Maxey's emergence alongside Joel Embiid. Philadelphia has more depth than expected and they are one of the better offensive teams in the league. This is why they can be dangerous if they make the quarterfinals.

Phoenix Suns – West Group A

The Phoenix Suns are currently 2-1 in West Group A games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Phoenix is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Phoenix loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies, plus Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans win Phoenix loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies, plus Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors win Phoenix loss vs. Memphis Grizzlies, plus point differential New Orleans Pelicans and Denver Nuggets win, plus point differential Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors win, plus point differential



The Suns will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. There are a lot of question marks surrounding this game right now, especially with Kevin Durant landing on the injury report. This may just end up being the Devin Booker show on Friday, which is fine for Phoenix since the Grizzlies are one of the worst teams in the league.

At the same time, Memphis is hungry for a win, so this could end up being a trap spot for Phoenix. If the Suns can win and get a little help from other teams, they will be in prime position to claim a wild card spot at 3-1.

Toronto Raptors – East Group C

The Toronto Raptors are currently 0-2 in East Group C games. These are their elimination scenarios on Friday:

Toronto is eliminated if one of the following occurs on Friday: Toronto loss vs. Chicago Bulls Orlando Magic win Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat win



The Raptors are 0-2 in group play, which is why a loss eliminates them from the tournament. Since they have started the in-season tournament off so slow, wins by other teams can also eliminate them. The fact of the matter is that Toronto isn't going anywhere and it is a matter of time before their hopes of advancing are gone.

This team has no identity right now, which is why they are 7-8 overall. The Raptors will win some tough games and they will also lose games that leave us scratching our heads. It's hard to project where this team will end up when all is said and done.