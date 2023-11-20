The Denver Nuggets take on the Detroit Pistons as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Nuggets have started the season off 9-4, but they have lost their first two games of this road trip. In fact, all four of Denver's losses have come on the road this season. Nikola Jokic is having another MVP season through the first 13 games. He is averaging 28.8 points per game, 13.8 rebounds, and 9.0 assists. All three of those stats lead the team. Michael Porter Jr, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are all having respectable seasons, as well. However, Murray remains out with a hamstring injury this game.

The Pistons are 2-12, and they have lost 11 games in a row now. That is the longest in the NBA by three games right now. Cade Cunningham is having a great season, despite the lack of success Detroit is experiencing. He is scoring 21.0 points per game while dishing out 7.1 assists. Eight other players on the Pistons are averaging double-digit points. However, none of them are above 14.5 points. Rebounding wise, Jalen Duren leads the team with 10.6 per game, but Ausar Thompson is right behind him with 10.3. Duren, and Killian Hayes are game-time decisions heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Pistons Odds

Denver Nuggets: -8.5 (-114)

Detroit Pistons: +8.5 (-106)

Over: 224.5 (-108)

Under: 224.5 (-112)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets do struggle on the road, but this is a game in which they can turn that around. The reason they will cover this spread is because of Jokic. He can score at will, and should not have a problem doing so in this game. The Pistons could be without their top big man, so Jokic's matchup might be a little bit easier in Detroit. With Jokic, the Nuggets are going to be a threat to cover any spread.

Detroit is on the losing streak, and it is mainly due to their defense. The Pistons are coming off a game in which they allowed 142 points to the Toronto Raptors just a night ago. The Pistons have allowed 110 points or more in 10 of those 11 games, and 120 points or more in seven of those 11 games. Detroit has struggled heavily on the defensive end of the court during their losing streak, and the Nuggets need to take advantage of that.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets struggle when playing away from home. On the road, the Nuggets score just 108 points per game. This number is 10 points less than their points per game at home. The Pistons are not playing well on their losing streak, but the Nuggets do not score on the road. If Detroit can keep the Nuggets to below 110 points in this game, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick

With the Pistons on their losing streak, I do not really have a lot of trust in them. Pair this with the injuries they are dealing with, the Pistons are rightfully big underdogs. I am expecting the Nuggets to win this game easily, and cover the spread.

Final Nuggets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -8.5 (-114), Under 224.5 (-112)