Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is in the midst of an MVP caliber season and has been etching his name in the NBA record books along the way. Jokic is the reigning MVP having won the award in back-to-back seasons now. Should he win this season’s MVP award, he will become only the fourth player in league history alongside Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird to win three straight MVP awards. Jokic has been reaching Wilt Chamberlain levels with his stats this season. After the Nuggets game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Jokic reached the 600 assists in a single season mark. Chamberlain is the only other center to have accomplished that feat per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Jokic total assists: 600 — This season

599 — 1st MVP season

584 — 2nd MVP season The first center since Wilt to record 600+ assists in a season. pic.twitter.com/8cIIGZC2RD — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 13, 2023

Since Jokic was drafted into the NBA, he has developed into one of the best passing centers the game has ever seen. During his first MVP season he finished the year with 599 assists. Last season he finished with 584 assists. He’s already at 600 even with 14 games left to go. This season Jokic has been averaging 24.7 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 62.8 percent shooting from the field, 40.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His assists are a career-high as are his field goal percentage and three-point percentage. Jokic is also on the verge of becoming the first non-guard to average a triple-double for an entire season. The only other players to do so are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook.

Behind Jokic’s phenomenal play, the Nuggets have held on to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference standings.