Nikola Jokic is in the midst of an MVP caliber season even with some recent struggles by the Denver Nuggets. Jokic is on the verge of becoming the first non-guard to average a triple-double over the course of an entire season. The only other players to average a triple-double for a whole season are Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook. Despite the Nuggets loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Jokic continued his assault on the NBA record books with a ridiculous stat line of 35 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists. He is only the second player in the last 40 years behind Wilt Chamberlain to put up multiple games of at least 35 points, 20 rebounds and ten assists in a single season as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

No player has recorded multiple 35/20/10 games in the last 40 seasons. Nikola Jokic has done it twice this season alone. pic.twitter.com/hf9PRIaoZR — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 12, 2023

Nikola Jokic is the reigning MVP having won the award in back-t0-back seasons now. Jokic is going for his third straight MVP award. The last player to accomplish such a feat was Larry Bird from 1984-86. The only other players to do so were Bill Russell (1961-63) and Wilt Chamberlain (1966-68).

This season Jokic has been averaging 24.5 points per game, 11.8 rebounds and 10.0 assists with shooting splits of 62.9 percent shooting from the field, 41.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line. Both his field goal percentage and three-point percentage are career-highs.

Behind Jokic’s stellar play, the Nuggets have been the top team in the Western Conference standings. They are currently 46-22 and have a five game lead on both the Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.