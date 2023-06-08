For the first time in league history, a player dropped a 30-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in the NBA Finals. Even if you weren't able to catch the Game 3 encounter between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, it wouldn't be hard to guess who that player was. Nikola Jokic made history again in Game 3 with a mind-blowing performance as he led the Nuggets to a crucial 109-94 victory on Miami's own home floor.

After the game, Jokic was asked to comment on his remarkable performance. Unsurprisingly, the Nuggets superstar went full Nikola Jokic with his response:

“To be honest, not much,” he said.

— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

That's savage. Then again, this is Nikola Jokic we're talking about here, and you just knew that he wouldn't make a big deal out of this historic feat. It's not that he doesn't appreciate the accolades, but at the end of the day, this is just not what he plays for. It's all about winning for this man, and all the personal achievements are just side quests for him.

The good news for Jokic and the Nuggets is that they were able to pull off an important victory in Game 2. This came behind Jokic's 32 points on 12-of-21 shooting, to go along with 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and two blocks in 44 minutes of action. That's another massive effort from the Denver big man, who has now carried on with what has been a truly awe-inspiring postseason run.

The Nuggets will need this from Jokic the rest of the way, though, as they look to win two more games to bag the NBA title.