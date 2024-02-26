Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic continues his dominance against the best of the best in the NBA.
In fact, Jokic and the Nuggets are 11-0 in his last 11 games against the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, according to Reddit user floatermuse:
“Passing of the Torch: Nikola Jokic is now 11-0 in his last 11 games against LeBron James and Stephen Curry (27/14/11 averages on 50/46/77 splits in 6 games against LeBron, 30/13/11 on 59/28/86 splits in 5 games against Steph)”
On Sunday night, Jokic led the Nuggets to a 119-103 win over the Warriors. Jokic notched his third straight triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. This stat line marked the third game of his career where he's totaled 30+ points, 15+ assists and 15+ rebounds, passing Wilt Chamberlain (two) and trailing Oscar Robertson (11) for second-most such games all-time.
Additionally, Jokic achieved his 139th career triple-double, including the playoffs. He passed LeBron for fourth place on the all-time triple-double list. Jokic was able to achieve this incredible feat in 1,034 fewer games than the Lakers superstar as well.
What Jokic is doing for the Nuggets is otherworldly. The two-time MVP almost seems to be toying with the rest of the NBA as he imposes his will on the basketball court.
While it's one thing to put up these kinds of performances against the NBA's bottom-dwellers, to have this kind of individual and team success against the best players of a generation illuminates how truly special Jokic is and how locked in the Nuggets are as they chase their second-consecutive NBA Championship this season.