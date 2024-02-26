Another day, another Nikola Jokic triple-double. At this point, it's essentially like clockwork. What also seems like clockwork is Jokic's knack for climbing the record books in multiple categories.
On Sunday night, Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to a 110-103 win over the Golden State Warriors. Jokic notched his third straight triple-double with 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. This stat line marked the third game of his career where he's totaled 30+ points, 15+ assists and 15+ rebounds, passing Wilt Chamberlain (two) and trailing Oscar Robertson (11) for second-most such games all-time.
Furthermore. Jokic achieved his 139th career triple-double, including the playoffs. He passed LeBron James for fourth place on the all-time triple-double list. Jokic was able to achieve this incredible feat in 1,034 fewer games than the Los Angeles Lakers superstar as well.
Needless to say, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are one of the hottest teams in basketball right now.
“We had three losses before All-Star break now we have three wins,” Jokic said postgame, via ESPN. “It's how the game is, a game of runs. In season you have a good period, bad period, you want to have a longer good period than bad and a short bad period. I think we are just going in the right direction. That is the most important thing.”
Just last week, Jokic had his 29th birthday. At such a young age, he's established himself as one of, if not the best player in the NBA. And with the current trajectory his career is on, he's easily on his way to being the best big man to ever play the game.