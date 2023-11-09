Nikola Jokic found a reporter's stumble quite funny and had the whole room laughing after the Nuggets win against the Warriors.

The Denver Nuggets have had a dominant start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Nuggets have only lost one game and improved to 8-1 after beating the Golden State Warriors. Of course, Nikola Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season. In addition, his reputation as “The Joker” is holding up well after he trolled a reporter after the recent win.

Nikola Jokic' alter ego took over in a post-game press conference

Jokic answered questions during a post-game press conference on Wednesday when a reporter suddenly fell out of her chair. The Nuggets star found the scene quite funny and proceeded to reenact the reporter's fumble, per Vic Lombardi.

Nikola Jokic couldn’t stop laughing when our girl @taylorjane_v fell off her chair. (We love you Tay! Happy Birthday). pic.twitter.com/uDRYoVxf4a — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) November 9, 2023

There is no shortage of fun to be had when Nikola Jokic is in the room. It seems the reporter was okay, and everyone had a good laugh out of what happened. However, Jokic's play on the court has been no laughing matter.

The veteran center is averaging 29.1 points per game to go with 12.9 rebounds and eight assists. He ranks in the top ten of the NBA in each of these categories. Jokic showed his might against the Warriors with yet another dominant performance.

Jokic finished the night with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists. His leadership and the Nuggets' depth were too much for the Warriors. Steph Curry was close to leading the Dubs to a victory in his 23-point-5-assist showing.

Denver is playing well despite the unfortunate timing of Jamal Murray's injury. Murray will be out for a month as he recovers his hamstring. Nevertheless, Nikola Jokic and company will continue to march on as they turn their attention to the NBA In-Season Tournament.