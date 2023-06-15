Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic completes his historic run by winning the NBA Finals MVP award, and gets to come back home at peace with himself.

Looking back on his journey, the Joker trampled his way toward establishing himself as one of the greatest big men to ever play the game of basketball. He has done that for the past few years now, but it's really special to see it all pay off in 2023. In 69 games of this recently-concluded regular season, Nikola Jokic averaged his “typical” numbers of 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. But in the playoffs, those numbers took a leap towards record-breaking levels: 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists in 20 games. He truly carried the Nuggets, and not a single team had an answer to him.

Despite all of this, Jokic puts all of this into perspective. In an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Jokic opens up about how it's all a game to him at the end of the day:

“Basketball is not the main thing in my life,” Jokic said. “It's something I'm good at. I'm just happy for the team.”

Nikola doesn't care much about personal accolades or accomplishments than he does about his teammates and about winning. In fact, Nikola Jokic actually lost his Finals MVP trophy somewhere in the Nuggets' corners:

"I really don't know. I left [the Finals MVP trophy] in Sparky [Gonzales's] room and it's not there anymore. So I don't know." Nikola Jokic told Malika Andrews that he misplaced the FMVP trophy in the equipment manager's room 😂 (via @malika_andrews)pic.twitter.com/gRDz4KNAcG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

“Hopefully it arrives at my house,” Nikola says with a laugh.

Still, Nikola Jokic looks back at his journey with the Nuggets and acknowledges how far he has come as an individual, coming from being drafted 41st overall during a Taco Bell commercial to now being the NBA Finals MVP, sitting at the top of the food chain.

“They didn't believe in the fat boy, but it seems like it worked out. Don't bet against the fat boy!”