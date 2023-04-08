A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Nikola Jokic has been forced to sit out four of the Denver Nuggets‘ last five games due to a lingering calf injury. At this point, the Nuggets have two final games remaining in the regular season, which includes a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. It now appears that the reigning back-to-back MVP won’t be available for Saturday’s contest after popping up on the injury report yet again.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs. Jazz

At this point, Jokic is headed for another night off on Saturday. This is after the 28-year-old was listed as questionable to play by the Nugets on the official injury report. It’s still the same right calf tightness that has put Jokic’s availability against the Jazz in question, and while it doesn’t sound overly serious — he played through it on Tuesday in a shock loss against the Houston Rockets — it could force him out again on Saturday.

In other injury news, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope have been listed as questionable as well. With the No. 1 seed locked up and nothing more to play for for the Nuggets, it appears that they’re going to be fielding an extremely shorthanded lineup against the Jazz. Moreover, this could be the case as well on Sunday in a non-bearing game against the Sacramento Kings.

As for the Jazz, who themselves have been eliminated from playoff contention, they will be without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Ruday Gay, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, and Talen Horton-Tucker for Saturday’s contest.