Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic appears to be just as prolific off the court as he is on it. Jokic is known for being low-maintenance, preferring to spend time with his horses and family back in Serbia rather than participating in any crazy nightlife.
However, it looks like “The Joker” has added acting to his long list of skills. The 6-foot-11 center made a surprise cameo in the Despicable Me 4trailer that surfaced Saturday, via Altitude TV's Katy Winge. Jokic's tall stature and deep voice highly resembled the film franchise's beloved character “Gru.”
Just when you thought it was impossible to like Nikola Jokić any more, he shows up in this Despicable Me 4 Trailer pic.twitter.com/Nk4rx0QuKr
— Katy Winge (@katywinge) April 20, 2024
Could this lead a Dwayne Johnson-esque Hollywood career post-retirement for the two-time MVP? Or will this be a one-off performance?
Nikola Jokic's likable Nuggets persona could take him to unexpected destinations
Nikola Jokic is one of the league's more quiet and reserved players, usually refraining from any type of trash talk or antics. It also reflects in his style of play, as he focuses more on fundamentals than flashy highlights. The six-time All-Star keeps things simple, letting the numbers and accolades do the talking.
That's why it may be surprising for NBA fans to see him make such a humorous appearance in this trailer. Jokic showed a side of himself that he doesn't normally show in public.
Now, he appears to be turning over a new leaf, via the Nuggets' X account. The 2023 NBA Finals MVP pulled up to the Nuggets' arena dressed as Gru before Denver's Game 1 NBA Playoffs opener against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jokic already appears to be mastering the art of method acting.
Upon further thought, Jokic donning the Gru aesthetic makes sense. Gru is a supervillain known for trying to steal the moon, whereas Jokic is also a supervillain to his opponents, often stealing wins from them.
Nikola Jokic dressed up as Gru from Despicable Me 😂
(📸: @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/CO8tDejC8S
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 20, 2024
In an era where social media marketing is paramount, Jokic doesn't seem to even need an online presence to get his “brand” going, via the New Yorker's Louisa Thomas. He's one of the few professional athletes who can make the pop-culture crossover simply by being himself.
“Since Michael Jordan retired, for a second time, in the late nineties, a handful of stars have been deemed the world’s greatest basketball player,” said Thomas back in February. “Of these, Jokić is certainly the least famous.”
The NBA will certainly appreciate the former second-round draft pick coming out of his shell. The league's brand awareness is primarily driven by its stars, with Jordan and LeBron James being prime examples. Each all-time great appeared in Space Jam and Space Jam: A New Legacy, respectively, in addition to other roles. To some fans, James appearing in the sequel film represented a symbolic passing of the torch, as both players are forever intertwined due to NBA GOAT debates.
Jokic isn't quite on their level yet, but he could be someday. If he keeps stacking championship rings and MVP awards, there's no telling how far he could shoot up the GOAT list. The higher he climbs, the more marketing potential he'll have for the league.
Actors often start in commercials before graduating to larger-scale film or TV roles. Why can't Jokic use his charm and humor in comedies someday?