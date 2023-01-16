Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic had the highlight of the day against the Orlando Magic with his game-winner, but he also had the most embarrassing lowlight in the contest after Bol Bol dunked on him in the fourth quarter.

With that said, though, Jokic shared that he hilariously threatened Bol the next time he dunks on him.

“If you dunk one more time on me, I’m gonna F him (up),” Jokic revealed on what he told his former Nuggets teammate, per Mike Singer of Denver Post.

Poor Bol. He was just doing his job, but now he could get punished for it!

All jokes aside, however, Bol Bol’s dunk on Nikola Jokic is definitely noteworthy. After crossing up the Serbian big man, the Magic center proceeded to attack the rim and throw the ball with force. Even better, it’s some sort of redemption since he was never given that big of a chance during his brief stint with the Nuggets.

Bol Bol crosses up Nikola Jokic and throws it down 😤pic.twitter.com/iZE4ki8Zuc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 16, 2023

Jokic will be happy–or maybe he’ll just be expressionless–with their win, though. The Nuggets got the last laugh with his clutch bucket, and they extended their winning streak to six to stay atop the Western Conference standings.

The Nuggets and Magic have one more game in February, and while Jokic is joking with his threat, it might be best for Bol to avoid duking it out with the reigning MVP the next time they meet. You know, just to be safe.