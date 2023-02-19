Nikola Jokic is a man of many talents. Apart from being the NBA’s reigning back-to-back MVP, the Denver Nuggets big man also stands out from the bunch for being unlike your typical superstar in the league today.

In a recent interview, Jokic revealed that he could very well live without his mobile phone in his life. In fact, the 28-year-old said that cutting his phone out of his everyday routine is actually an objective of his. The only problem with that is that Nikola will need to stay away from one of his biggest passions in life:

“I think my goal is to not use my phone until I’m finished with my career,” he said. “So I think I can go without most of [my gadgets]. I just need YouTube to watch horse racing. That’s basically it.”

I’m pretty sure that wasn’t the answer NBA beat reporter Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints was expecting when he asked Jokic to play a quick game of start, bench, cut involving his phone, his laptop, and his gaming console. Then again, this is Nikola Jokic we’re talking about here, and as previously mentioned, he is far from your typical NBA star.

In case you didn’t know, the Nuggets’ cornerstone stud is an aficionado of racehorses. He actually has his own stable in his native Serbia, and he makes sure to spend time with his steeds whenever he has a chance to go home for the summer.