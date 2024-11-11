From one MVP performance to the next, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic continues to dominate and shake the heads of many for good reasons. After the Nuggets 122-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Jokic credited his teammates for putting him in positions to succeed.



“I hope I can continue to play like this,” Jokic said via DNVR Nuggets. “The team is pulling me into the spotlight, and I appreciate all the guys. Just because I'm putting up not great, good numbers, it's not just me. There are a lot of people behind me.”



People might question how Jokic is so humble, especially after the start of the season. Even Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said Jokic is performing like an MVP. Following an abysmal preseason, Denver went back on the right track. They have a 7-3 record and have won their last five straight games. Throughout the season, their offense has been stellar, to say the least.



They post the fourth-most points per game in the league (120.9). However, they've struggled defensively, allowing 118 points per game, the sixth-worst in the league. Regardless of the metrics, it doesn't discredit what Jokic is doing. The former MVP is averaging 29.7 points, a league-leading 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game. He's doing all of this while shooting over 50% from the field and three-point range.

Nuggets' teammates are crucial to Nikola Jokic's career year

Following the first two games, the Nuggets have had key contributors help Jokic dominate. One of those is third-year player Christian Braun. He's averaging 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50% from three. Not to mention, Braun has had some crazy dunks. His highlight plays have ignited the Denver rotation from top to bottom.



Also, Russell Westbrook is in his first year in Denver. Although he's averaging a modest 11.1 points, four rebounds, and 5.4 assists off the bench, it's his mentality that is infectious. Like Braun, Westbrook's energy and athleticism initiate a chain reaction for the rest of the team.



Teammates aside, Jokic is having a career year as of now. He's averaging the most points, assists, and steals of his career. When looking at Jokic's game log so far, it's incredible. He has four games of 30+ points, eight games of 10+ rebounds, and seven games of 10+ assists.

Despite people clowning his teammates for their lack of production, no one can seem to stop Jokic. He's a true three-level scorer and operates like a point guard. Jokic's stat lines justify the claim, but his teammates are boosting their production. Even if guys like Braun and Westbrook continue improving, it's not likely that Jokic himself will slow down any time soon.