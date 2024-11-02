The rematch of one of the best playoff series of last season hasn't disappointed. The game between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves was tightly-contested down the stretch in the fourth quarter. With the game hanging in the balance, Nuggets guard Christian Braun drove in the lane and dunked all over Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

Brian didn't hesitate to let him know about it afterwards, screaming right in the former Defensive Player of the Year's face after the play. Gobert didn't like that, as he shoved Braun aside and started an altercation between the Nuggets and Wolves. Both Gobert and Braun were given technical fouls after the play.

Considering Braun's size and Gobert's reputation as the best rim protector in the league, Nuggets fans were understandably shocked at the play. They immediately let Gobert hear it on social media afterwards.

“Christian Braun just BAPTIZED Gobert. That was VIOLENT!!!!! Gobert such a soft croissant,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “That dunk on Rudy gobert should have instantly ended the game. Everyone go home.”

Despite the highlight, Gobert got the last laugh afterwards. The Timberwolves ended the game on a 10-0 run to take home a 119-116 win and back up their win over the Nuggets in last year's playoffs.

Outside of the dunk, Gobert played a very good game. He made things difficult on Nikola Jokic all night and was consistently a lob threat in the pick-and-roll game. For the night, Gobert finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds while blocking a pair of shots in the win.

Braun continued to be impressive for the Nuggets in his first season as a full-time starter after the departure of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. His defense has popped off the screen and he gives the team a ton of juice in transition. Braun finished with 14 points in this one and grabbed seven rebounds.

It's not time to sound the alarm on the Nuggets yet, but there have been obvious reasons for concern through two games. The bench has been very bad so far this season, and the team can't survive even a few minutes with Jokic on the bench. They also don't take or make enough three-pointers, which makes everything an uphill battle for them. Now that they may be without Jamal Murray for a few games, it will be even more important for the rest of the starters to pick up the slack.