Nuggets NBA MVP candidate Nikola Jokic now has five career triple-doubles without a turnover, tying Jason Kidd for that record.

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic just keeps making NBA history as he makes his case for his third NBA MVP Award in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Joker’s latest feat is tying Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd for the most career triple-doubles without a turnover.

In a 134-124 win over the Houston Rockets on Nov. 30, Nikola Jokic posted his seventh triple-double of the 2023-23 NBA season. That’s just one less than the entire league has recorded through the first 18-20 games of the campaign.

Fun Fact: Nikola Jokic is tied with Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles without committing a single turnover with 5🔥 Another MVP season for the Joker? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ij8Yp3eEtJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 1, 2023

During the game, Jokic had 32 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. Most impressively, though, is that even with a 29.6% usage rate, the NBA MVP candidate didn’t have a single turnover. This is the fifth time in his career that Jokic has put up a turnover-free triple-double, which ties him with Jason Kidd for the record in this unique category.

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic's numbers are wild

What Jokic is doing right now putting up these triple-doubles seemingly every other night is amazing both in historical terms and compared to the rest of the league right now.

In the 2023-24 NBA season, only Luka Doncic has multiple triple-doubles, and he has just two. The other six players to record this statistical feat once this season are Bam Adebayo, LaMelo Ball, Scottie Barnes, Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Domantas Sabonis.

The Nuggets star is currently rushing up the all-time triple-double leaders list. He started the season behind Jason Kidd (107) and LeBron James (108) and is now at 112. That puts him fourth overall, just behind Magic Johnson (138), Oscar Robertson (181), and Russell Westbrook (198).

If Nikola Jokic does take home his third NBA MVP Award, he will join Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Moses Malone as the only three-time winners. After that, The Joker will set his sights on Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James (four MVPs), Michael Jordan and Bill Russell (five), and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six).