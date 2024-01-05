The Denver Nuggets star reacted in typical fashion while talking to the 'Inside the NBA' crew.

On Thursday night, Nikola Jokic showed that he stands alone in the NBA when it comes to making impossibly difficult shots after he made an unbelievable game-winner — a three-pointer just past half court — to complete an 18-point fourth quarter comeback and secure a 130-127 victory for the Denver Nuggets over the Golden State Warriors:

After the game, while speaking to ‘Inside the NBA' on TNT, the Nuggets star responded as only he could when asked if he called glass on the shot, much to the delight of Charles Barkley:

"My friend, it went in. I'm happy." Nikola Jokic to Charles Barkley on his game-winner for the Nuggets 😅pic.twitter.com/sZumQiMfH5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 5, 2024

The Nuggets were trailing by double-digits with around five minutes remaining in the game and, at that point, it seemed like it was going to be routine for the Warriors to grab the win.

But unfortunately for Golden State, the Warriors went cold at the worst possible time. After Andrew Wiggins made a jumper to put them up by 18, 123-105, with 6:51 remaining in the fourth, they proceeded to go 1-12 from the field the rest of the way.

The fact that they took home the victory was unexpected in and of itself. But for them to take home the win in this fashion, over the Warriors no less, is a huge cause for celebration for a team that will have even greater belief in their chances of defending the NBA championship come June.

There are a lot of teams jockeying for a chance to win the NBA Championship this season, but Jokic and the Nuggets just reminded everyone that the path to a championship goes through Denver.