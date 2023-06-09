Nikola Jokic has completely catapulted his legacy after leading the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The “undeserving MVP three-peat” narrative does not seem relevant at all anymore, with the Serbian big man just two games away from winning his first ring.

With Jokic proving he can lead a healthy Denver team to the top, the skepticism has been replaced with resounding praise. His profound impact on the sport is now being properly appreciated, and even compared to another offensive innovator.

“[Nikola Jokic] is breaking that mold, kind of like how Magic Johnson did with the point guard position,” His Nuggets teammate Aaron Gordon told the media on Thursday, via ClutchPoints. “Now, he's being dominant from 40 feet and everywhere on the floor.”

"[Nikola Jokic] is breaking that mold, kind of like how Magic Johnson did with the point guard position… Now, he's being dominant from 40 feet and everywhere on the floor." Aaron Gordon on the Joker redefining the center position. (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/jDmBazgIwJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 8, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It goes without saying that Gordon is going to be more complimentary to the two-time MVP than probably the average person, but that does not mean he was exaggerating. Jokic has redefined the way a center can play the game. His ability to excel as a playmaker, perimeter shooter and low-post dominator without being a high-level athlete is truly incomprehensible.

Near-seven-footers with his supreme skill are not supposed to exist, at least not to this extent. It is one thing for Nikola Jokic to just be a unicorn, but he is also undeniably one of the best players in the NBA today and is quickly ascending up the all-time rankings. The 6-foot-9 Johnson paved the way for him through his elite court vision and craftiness, and the sensational Serb has done his part to continue the big man revolution.

Though, to suggest that a trend will form in the future would be disrespectful to the one-of-a-kind greatness Jokic is displaying. He gets back to work on operating Denver's offense Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals vs. the Miami Heat.