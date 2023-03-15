A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

It’s high time for Denver Nuggets naysayers to come out of the woodwork and revel in the team’s recent string of losses. Following Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets’ 125-110 road loss to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, Denver has now lost four straight games.

Of course, Skip Bayless knows an opportunity to antagonize a certain fanbase when he sees one.

“Wait, the Denver Nuggets just lost their FOURTH straight game … and I keep hearing Joker is still MVP over Embiid??? Really??? How???,” Bayless said after Toronto’s victory at home.

Twitter user @34for2, meanwhile, takes a shot at Nikola Jokic, who is widely viewed as the favorite to win the NBA MVP award this season: “Nuggets lose 4 straight. I better not see #15 still in the #1 MVP ranking.”

Another Twitter user, @AidanDoc_, couldn’t help but compare the Nuggets with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers: “Nuggets have lost 4 in a row Sixers haven’t lost 4 in a row all year and especially not to 3/4 non playoff teams and post deadline Nets”

Here are other top Twitter reactions to the current tailspin of Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

.@KendrickPerkins seeing the Nuggets lose to the Raptors and on a 4-game skid and ready to give Joel Embiid his proper MVP praise tomorrow on ESPN Embiid is the only top 3 MVP candidate not to lose 4 consecutive games this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/MceVfodqHs — Pick Swap Media (@PickSwapMedia) March 15, 2023

Nuggets mentally checked out of the regular season after beating the Grizzlies two weeks ago. And haven’t been the same since. 13 games left before the playoffs. — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) March 15, 2023

They played hard this second half, but Malone keeps cutting them down by doing really odd subs. — Lani Milbus (@MilbusLani) March 15, 2023

Jokic finished the Toronto game with still a robust production of 28 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, and seven assists, though, he also turned the ball over four times in 35 minutes. Before the loss to the Raptors, the Nuggets also fell prey to the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite their free fall, the Nuggets are still No. 1 in the Western Conference standings with a 46-23 record.