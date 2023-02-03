The Denver Nuggets are currently in the position they are in the Western Conference standings – first, with a 36-16 record – thanks to the nightly, MVP-caliber exploits of Nikola Jokic. Amid his continued dominance, fans may be starting to find themselves becoming a bit desensitized to Jokic’s eye-popping performances. Even then, the Joker continues to impress and make history, no matter how effortless he makes it look.

On Thursday night, Jokic notched his league-leading 17th triple-double with a 22-point, 14-rebound, and 16-dime performance to help lead the Nuggets to a 134-117 win against the Golden State Warriors. As a result, Jokic is now averaging a triple double for the season, tallying 25.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists a night.

In doing so, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history 6’11 or taller to average a triple-double this late in the season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

One must note that only two players in the entire history of the NBA has averaged a triple-double, and both of them are Hall of Fame-caliber point guards who play bigger than they actually are. Those two, no one would ever forget, are Oscar Robertson, who accomplished the feat in the 1961-62 season, and Russell Westbrook, who has averaged a triple-double in a season an inexplicable four times, including three seasons in a row (2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21).

Thus, regardless of height qualifiers, Nikola Jokic’s feat is amazing enough on its own. And with Jamal Murray and the rest of his teammates on a roll at the moment, there’s no reason to expect him to stop posting these kinds of numbers on a nightly basis.

Who knows what other historic feats Jokic will be able to accomplish before the season’s over. One thing’s for sure, no one should be surprised anymore by his greatness.