As far as the MVP debate is concerned, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is quite simply fed up of it.

The MVP conversation has been an especially heated and much-debated topic this year with Jokic being the frontrunner to win it for a third year in a row for much of the regular season. However, some observers feel he isn’t deserving of the award with Joel Embiid being given endorsements by a number of players and media personalities.

In some cases, particularly with media personalities, Jokic has been put down in the process whether it’s for his defense, the Nuggets’ recent poor form or the fact that he hasn’t taken Denver to the NBA Finals (despite the MVP being a regular season award).

As things stand, Embiid is now the frontrunner and with endorsements coming in just about everyday as to why he should be winning it over the Serbian center, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone believes the conversation has taken an ugly and nasty turn which has turned a lot of people off — Jokic included.

“I think this year unfortunately has just taken a really ugly, nasty turn in the MVP conversation, and I think it’s really turned a lot of people off, including him,” Malone said (via AFD). “And what’s happening now is there’s so many guys that could win the MVP this year — great candidates. Joel Embiid is a great candidate. Luka Doncic is a great candidate. Jayson Tatum — whoever you want to put in that mix, those are all deserving. But what happens in today’s society is that everybody — it’s like when I was a college coach — all the negative recruiting, it’s not promoting my guy, it’s ripping down every other guy. And that’s just ridiculous.

“This game — as Adam Silver told us at the All-Star break — the game is in a great spot. The league’s in a great spot. We have great players. Celebrate them. Don’t criticize. Don’t tear them down. Build them all up, and whoever wins it, good for them. And that’s one thing that’s been really disappointing this year with the whole MVP conversation and all the hot takes. It’s really just gotten ugly and nasty, and I really don’t care for it.”