While he may not have won his third consecutive MVP award this year, Nikola Jokic continues to amaze every time he plays for the Denver Nuggets. From racking up triple-doubles to leading his team in every single statistical category, Jokic has proven to be one of the best players in the entire league and he recently had a massive postseason performance.

The Nuggets lost Game 4 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on the road to the Phoenix Suns, but in this game, Jokic recoded 53 points on 20-30 shooting. Entering the game 47 points behind Alex English for first on the Nuggets’ all-time playoff scoring list, the two-time MVP center put himself atop another list in team history.

There is a new number one 🃏 pic.twitter.com/fdudu2uXP1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 8, 2023

With 1,546 total points in the postseason, Nikola Jokic now ranks first in points in franchise playoff history. This is a record that will likely never be broken either, as Jokic is just now entering the prime of his career and the next closest active player is Jamal Murray with 1,042 career postseason points.

“I was making shots, attacking the paint,” Jokic said after the game, via the Associated Press. “It was just one of those nights.”

Through four games in this series, Jokic is now averaging 36.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

Obviously this record is important to the Nuggets’ big man, but at the end of the day, the only thing he cares about is contending for and winning a championship. After winning the first two games of their series against Phoenix, Denver has dropped two straight games on the road. They will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday night in Denver.