Nikola Jokic was not in attendance at the Denver Nuggets' Thursday practice. He's still with his family and the team does not know if he'll play in Friday's NBA Cup action against Dallas, via Katy Winge of AltitudeTV.

“Nikola Jokić was not at Nuggets practice today (he remains with his family) and his status is still up in the air for tomorrow against the Mavericks,” Winge wrote. “Aaron Gordon’s status is still TBD for tomorrow as well. He’s coming back from a calf injury.”

Jokic missed the Nuggets' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, which Denver won 122-110. The absence was Jokic's third straight. With the win, the team advanced to 1-2 in games without Jokic.

Jokic has been both away from the team and out of games recently. It's because of personal matters that Winge initially said should serve as cause for concern.

“Out of respect for Nikola’s wishes, we aren’t going to say anything more about the personal reasons he is missing tonight’s game,” Winge wrote on November 15. “I can confirm that he and his family are fine and there is nothing to be alarmed about!”

The Nuggets got key contributions from their roster in Jokic's absence on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 27 points and racked up six assists while Michael Porter Jr. had a double-double comprised of 24 points and 11 rebounds. Twenty-three-year old Christian Braun's 19-point, seven-rebound performance helped seal the deal, too.

While Jokic has only played 10 games this season, he has continued to show off his dominant play. The big man is averaging 29.7 points, 11.7 assists and 13.7 rebounds per game.

It's great to have confirmation that Jokic and his family are all doing well. And it will be great to get to watch the big man dominate when he's back with the team and in head coach Mike Malone's starting lineup.