The Denver Nuggets visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night. Superstar center Nikola Jokic was initially listed as questionable for the matchup due to personal reasons on the NBA's injury report, but he has since been ruled out. Here's everything we know about Jokic's playing status vs the Grizzlies.

Nikola Jokic injury status vs Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic missed Denver's last game vs the New Orleans Pelicans, also due to personal reasons. Although they fought valiantly without their best player, the Nuggets ultimately fell short in the matchup, losing by a score of 101-94 and dropping their record to 7-4 in the process. There was clearly some hope Jokic would be back for Sunday's game given his initial questionable designation, but he's still not ready to return. It's unclear what Jokic's “personal reasons” are for missing time.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, also have various injury situations of their own, including most notably to point guard Ja Morant, who is out for the foreseeable future with a right hip injury he recently sustained. The Grizzlies have also been struggling without their best player in the lineup, including dropping games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on the West Coast last week.

Still, both squads still have plenty of talent even without their stars active, as Jamal Murray and Desmond Bane figure to provide plenty of fireworks for this matchup. The Nuggets have also seen some solid production out of shooting guard Christian Braun, who has filled in nicely for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who left the squad for the Orlando Magic this summer in free agency.

Overall, Denver hasn't necessarily been dominant so far this year. But Jokic's brilliance is a large part of the reason why the Nuggets are comfortably above the .500 mark, as the big man is the current frontrunner to win his fourth MVP award in the last five years, averaging Herculean numbers across the board.

In any case, the Nuggets and Grizzlies are slated to tip off shortly after 6:00 p.m. ET from Memphis.