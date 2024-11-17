ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues and we have a tilt between the Denver Nuggets and the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at FedExForum, both teams eager to bounce back from recent losses. The Nuggets (7-4) are looking to recover after a disappointing defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, where they struggled offensively without star Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (7-6) are also reeling from a loss to the Golden State Warriors and aim to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Historically, Denver has dominated this matchup, winning five straight encounters. Expect a competitive game, but if Jokic returns, the Nuggets are favored to secure the win.

Here are the Nuggets-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Grizzlies NBA Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 224 (-110)

Under: 224 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs Grizzlies

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to pull off an upset and bounce back from their recent loss to the New Orleans Pelicans when they face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at FedExForum. Despite stumbling without their MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have shown resilience throughout the season, boasting a 7-4 record. The potential return of Jokic, who was absent due to personal reasons, will be a game-changer for Denver. His unique skill set as a facilitator and scorer, averaging an impressive 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game, will pose significant challenges for the Grizzlies' defense. Additionally, the Nuggets have historically dominated this matchup, winning their last five encounters with Memphis, including a convincing 126-111 victory in their most recent meeting.

While the Grizzlies have shown flashes of brilliance this season, they're still struggling to find consistency, especially without their star point guard Ja Morant. The Nuggets' well-rounded roster, featuring talents like Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., gives them a clear edge in depth and experience. Denver's superior offensive efficiency, ranking 5th in the league with 118.5 points per game, coupled with their 39% three-point shooting accuracy, will likely overwhelm Memphis' defense. Furthermore, the Nuggets' ability to control the pace of the game and limit turnovers (averaging just 13.7 per game) will be crucial in neutralizing the Grizzlies' up-tempo style. With their championship pedigree and tactical advantage, the Nuggets are well-positioned to secure a victory and continue their dominance over the Grizzlies.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking to pick up the victory against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at FedExForum. The Grizzlies, currently 7-5, have shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in the absence of their star point guard Ja Morant. Their recent offensive surge, scoring over 118 points in five consecutive games, demonstrates their ability to maintain a high-powered attack even without their primary playmaker. The Grizzlies' young core, led by the emerging talent GG Jackson, who's averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, has been stepping up consistently. Additionally, Memphis' homecourt advantage at FedExForum could prove crucial in tipping the scales in their favor.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, where they struggled offensively without their MVP Nikola Jokic. If Jokic remains unavailable for Sunday's game, Denver's offense could face significant challenges against Memphis' scrappy defense. The Grizzlies' recent performances suggest they're hitting their stride, with improved team chemistry and a more balanced scoring approach. Their ability to force turnovers (averaging 16.2 per game) could disrupt the Nuggets' usually efficient offense. With Denver potentially vulnerable and the Grizzlies hungry to prove themselves, Memphis has a golden opportunity to secure a statement win and continue their upward trajectory in the competitive Western Conference.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies face off in what promises to be a closely contested matchup at FedExForum. Despite the Nuggets' recent dominance in the head-to-head series, winning their last five encounters, this game could be a turning point for the Grizzlies. Memphis, playing on their home court, has shown resilience this season even without Ja Morant. Their young core, led by Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., has been stepping up consistently. The Grizzlies' scrappy defense and ability to force turnovers could disrupt Denver's usually efficient offense.

However, the potential return of Nikola Jokic for the Nuggets is a game-changer. His unique skill set and ability to elevate his teammates' performance cannot be underestimated. If Jokic plays, Denver's offense becomes significantly more potent. Given the narrow spread, this game could go either way however, the Nuggets have the edge in experience and overall depth which should put them over the top in this matchup and cover the spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets +1 (-110), Over 224 (-110)