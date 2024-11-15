While the Denver Nuggets are in the Big Easy for a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the most important part of the rotation won't be with them.

Earlier on Friday, the team announced that star center Nikola Jokic was questionable to play due to personal reasons, and it's since been confirmed he won't be suiting up. And while that caused natural concern amongst Nuggets fans, Katy Winge of Altitude TV provided a more optimistic update.

“Out of respect for Nikola’s wishes, we aren’t going to say anything more about the personal reasons he is missing tonight’s game,” she wrote on X. “I can confirm that he and his family are fine, and there is nothing to be alarmed about!”

Nikola Jokic is enjoying another MVP-style season

Playing at an elite level is nothing new for the Serbian native, who led the Nuggets to their first-ever NBA championship in 2023. Having already won the NBA MVP award in 2021, 2022, and 2024, he's right back to the top of the list of contenders to win it again, according to Shaun Powell of NBA.com.

“Nikola Jokic will probably remain at No. 1, where he finds himself this week, for quite some time if he maintains his current performance level or stays close enough,” He has been that dominant for the Denver Nuggets, but again, hasn’t that always been the case over the last half-dozen years?”

“His case: Aside from averaging a healthy triple-double, Joker has been a steady force despite the lineup changes within the Nuggets, who have dealt with missed games by Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray,” Powell continued. “No worries; Jokić can carry Denver to victory regardless of slumping or injured teammates. Hence, the scratches on his shoulders.”

The Nuggets, who are 7-3 through 10 games and fourth overall in the NBA's Western Conference, should still have no problem with the struggling Pelicans, who have just three wins in their first 12 games.