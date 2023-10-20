Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are currently preparing to begin their title defense when the NBA season tips off in just a few days. Although Jokic established himself as the undisputed best player (in most objective pundits' eyes, at least) in the NBA after his recent postseason run with the Nuggets, some are already looking ahead to what The Joker's post-retirement life might potentially look like.

Recently, New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum dropped an eye-opening prediction on what Jokic's life might look like after his career is over.

“Joker would never be a coach,” said McCollum, via “The CJ McCollum Show” on ESPN. “Doesn't watch basketball at all. I couldn’t imagine him watching film on an off day.”

Nikola Jokic has garnered somewhat of a reputation this offseason as a player who may not necessarily love the game of basketball the way other NBA icons like Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant were known to. Of course, Jokic works extremely hard at his craft–it would seemingly be impossible to be as good as he is without that.

However, Jokic is known to spend his offseasons in his native Serbia racing horses rather than in basketball gyms in the United States, leading some to wonder whether he'd ever have any interest in coaching, despite his otherworldly basketball IQ.

CJ McCollum, for his part, seems to think the answer to that question is a resounding “no.”

The Nuggets' season tips off on October 24 at home against the Los Angeles Lakers.