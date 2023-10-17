The Serbian basketball revenge tour could be coming in 2024 in Paris. Bozidar Maljkovic, who is the President of the Olympic Committee of Serbia, went on record during a recent interview with AS.com, that Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic will be part of the country's hoops team in the 2024 Paris Olympics (h/t BasketNews).

“We didn't have NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic. Neither Vasilije Micic, the MVP of the EuroLeague. Nor Nikola Kalinic. I think we come together and get the best out of us, as in all sports,” he said. “I can be proud of Novak Djokovic's season and Ivana Spanovic [Serbian long jumper], who won gold in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

“By the way, I already announced that in Paris, they will be all, Jokic included. The Paris Games will be a party, and I am confident that Serbian sport will have a large participation.”

Even though Serbia missed the services of Nikola Jokic in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Manila, they were able to make it all the way to the championship game, just falling short of the gold medal after losing to Germany in the title game last September, 83-77. Had Jokic been part of Serbia's roster in that tournament, he definitely would have made a massive difference.

For now, Jokic's immediate focus is on the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, with the Nuggets looking to defend the crown they won in the last campaign by defeating the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Nuggets will kick off their 2023-24 season with a date with the Los Angeles Lakers in Denver on Oct. 24.