Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic is well on his way to ending his career as one of the best big men ever to play the game of basketball. His uncanny ability to stuff the stat sheet is unlike anything fans have ever seen at the center spot, as Jokic is a nightly triple-double threat. What’s more, is that Jokic has carried this Nuggets team all the way to the NBA Finals at just 28 years old.

Jokic’s fantastic postseason play inspired his head coach, Michael Malone, to recently compare him to San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan. And on Wednesday, Jokic reacted to the Duncan comparison, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“Model my game, probably yes…He did it with such a ease.”

Nikola Jokic is in his eighth year in the NBA and as a member of the Denver Nuggets franchise. He averaged 24.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 0.7 blocks, 3.6 turnovers, and 2.5 personal fouls per game across 69 appearances this season (all starts).

The Serbian native passed the ball at a very high level in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Jokic’s 9.8 assists per game average was the highest of his pro career by a wide margin.

Jokic and the Nuggets should view Thursday night’s Game 1 as a must-win game. After all, if the Nuggets lose at home to Jimmy Butler and the Heat, Miami will take home-court advantage in this series from the Nuggets. So here’s to hoping that Jokic has a big game on Thursday and leads the Nuggets to a victory.