Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is really a point guard trapped in a giant’s body. In the third quarter of Tuesday night’s home game against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies, Jokic dropped a ridiculous between-the-legs pass to a cutting Bruce Brown, who put the cherry on top of that spectacular sequence with a dunk.

You just have to see it to believe it.

But even after watching the video over and over, what the Nuggets superstar did can still feel unreal. Not many players, even point guards, have that kind of instinctive feel for the game. When he made that pass, Jokic showed once again that he can see things happen on the court before they actually occur.

Jokic positioned himself to provide Brown with a solid screen before passing the ball between his legs without looking all in one motion. That was perhaps the most insane part of that play — that Jokic did all that without any signs of interruptions or hesitation. He perfectly read the Grizzlies’ defense and came up with a plan to break it down in the smoothest of ways.

And on we go to some of the reactions on Twitter to what the Nuggets’ best player just did.

Jokic can often make impossible assists look so easy. No wonder the Nuggets have one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA today because they let the two-time NBA MVP always have the rock to decide what to do with it. That plan rarely fails and when it works, it usually ends with magic.