When Nikola Jokic has played this season, he has looked like the clear frontrunner for his fourth MVP award. After taking home this award once again last season, Jokic has started the year averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 11.7 assists per game while leading the league with six triple-doubles. After leading the Denver Nuggets to five straight victories, Jokic has missed the team's last two games due to personal reasons, resulting in two losses. Now, his status is once again up in the air heading into Tuesday night's NBA Cup matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

It is extremely important for Jokic to be on the floor for Denver. After all, their entire offense revolves around him, and the team has posted a 7-3 record when he has played this year. The Nuggets are looking to snap their two-game losing streak and get to a 1-1 record in NBA Cup play, which is why the team is closely monitoring Jokic's status. This absence has sparked the question: Is Nikola Jokic playing against the Grizzlies?

Nikola Jokic's injury status vs. Grizzlies

At this moment, there is not a whole lot of clarity on Jokic's status for Tuesday night's NBA Cup game against the Grizzlies. Although the Nuggets remain optimistic that he will be back on the court for them, the league's reigning MVP and the team have kept his personal matter private.

As of Tuesday morning, he is still listed on the team's injury report as questionable due to personal reasons.

Recently, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said there were no updates on Jokic's status. He also added that the team has continued to check in with him and his wife to make sure they are all okay, leading to speculation that his wife is pregnant and close to her due date. The team nor Jokic have confirmed these rumors.

Without him on the court, the Nuggets have dropped each of their last two games, failing to eclipse 94 points in both matchups. There is no replacing a player like Jokic, which is why Denver has struggled mightily without him on the court. After all, Jokic has been unstoppable as of late, averaging 29.0 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 13.4 assists while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent from three-point range over his last five games.

Coincidentally enough, the Nuggets went 5-0 in these five games where Jokic recorded four straight triple-doubles.

Should Jokic be forced to miss Tuesday night's important NBA Cup game against Memphis, it will be Dario Saric and DeAndre Jordan that see their minutes in the frontcourt increase. Still, the team will turn to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to set the tone offensively.

So, when it comes to the question of if Jokic is going to be playing in Tuesday night's game, further updates on the Nuggets star's status will be provided closer to tip-off.