A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Now that the MVP debate has already been settled in the NBA — with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers winning the award — it becomes obvious that now is also the perfect time to gather in a room and dissect one of the most important subjects related to basketball today: Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic’s underwear.

Take it away, Mr. Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post:

“I wait so long in Denver’s locker room for Jokic to shower and get dressed, I have learned a thing or two. Jokic sports wacky underwear… After silencing Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Jokic slipped into silly boxers that proclaimed ‘That’s what she said’ across his booty.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nikola Jokic was not given the moniker “The Joker” for nothing, apparently. It wasn’t just some sort of wordplay based on his name. Indeed, the two-time league MVP got some jokes, though, sometimes, you have to wait for Jokic to finish showering up after a game.

Nikola Jokic can wear whatever underwear he wants. If anything, that might be the lucky charm that’s been powering his incredible season, notwithstanding the fact that he did not win the MVP award this season.

So far in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic is pacing the Nuggets with 27.7 points on 49.3 percent shooting from the field, while also posting 13.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Through two games in the Suns series, Jokic already has 63 points, 35 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals. Together with Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic is making life so hard for the Suns, who might have to come up with their own wacky underwear ideas in hopes of slowing down the Nuggets.