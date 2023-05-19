David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

If the NBA’s MVP Award included the NBA Playoffs, Nikola Jokic would have won the award in a landslide. Even so, he had a legitimate case for the award during the regular season despite what some people might have done with their ballot. Jokic is arguably the best player in the league and through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers, Jokic’s brilliance has been on full display. Jokic had back to back triple-doubles finishing Game 1 with 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists. He finished Game 2 with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists as the Nuggets took a commanding 2-0 series lead. Jokic now has seven triple-doubles during this NBA Playoffs run tying him with Wilt Chamberlain. One more triple-double during this postseason and Jokic will have the most triple-doubles in a single playoff run in NBA history.

Most triple-doubles in a playoff run: 7 — Nikola Jokic (2023)

7 — Wilt Chamberlain (1967) Will Jokic break the record? pic.twitter.com/lK6q5SevX3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 19, 2023

Nikola Jokic’s rise to stardom has been incredible considering he was a second round draft pick, No. 41 overall to be exact. He’s only 28-years-0ld and in the prime of his career. During this playoff run, Jokic has been averaging 31.0 points per game which ties a playoff career-high, 13.5 rebounds and 10.1 assists which are both playoff career-highs. He’s averaging shooting splits of 55.9 percent shooting from the field, 51.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His three-point shooting is a playoff career-high.

Behind Jokic’s phenomenal play, the Nuggets are in good position to advance to the NBA Finals. They still have two more wins to go.