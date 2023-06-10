Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are just one victory away from winning their first-ever title as they head into Game 5 with a 3-1 stranglehold in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Following a statement win on Friday in Game 4, The Joker shared a special moment with the Jokic brothers, who have gained quite the following of their due to their antics in the stands and actions towards certain players who mess with their little bro.

Via CP:

Nikola Jokic shared a moment with his family after the Nuggets’ Game 4 win vs. the Heat ❤️ (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/wJnPtj1mG8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 10, 2023

The Jokic Brothers were sporting Serbia jerseys and clearly look proud of The Joker. I mean, how can they not be? The center is playing at a ridiculously high level in these playoffs. While he didn't have another triple-double Friday, Jokic still balled out.

The two-time MVP finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists in 37 minutes of action and actually spent a lot of the fourth quarter on the bench due to foul trouble. Nevertheless, the Nuggets stepped up without their superstar, with just about everyone doing their part.

Aside from Nikola Jokic putting up respectable numbers, the likes of Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr all contributed. Gordon actually collected a team-high 27 points.

Now, the series heads back to Denver for Game 5 and you better believe the Jokic brothers will be in attendance. They're not going to miss the chance to potentially celebrate capturing an NBA championship. That opportunity will come on Monday evening as tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET. I'm sure Jokic will be bringing his absolute best, too.