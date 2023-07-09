Nikola Jokic is one of the most popular players in the NBA today, and that fame only skyrocketed after he led the Denver Nuggets to the 2022-23 NBA Championship. While the Joker isn't really an attention-seeker, he can't do anything about it now since there's no basketball fan in the world who doesn't know him.

That much is clear after Jokic went rafting in Bosnia and was treated with MVP chants from several people who recognized him. The Nuggets star made sure to greet and wave at those fans cheering for him, though he seemed to be a bit shy. He was all smiles, though, as he enjoyed the moment.

Nikola Jokic got MVP chants while rafting in Bosnia 🚣‍♂️ (via @sarenaczoran)pic.twitter.com/cVKUkKXp0K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

Nikola Jokic deserves all the praise he's getting, though. He was sensational throughout the whole 2022-23 season, and that consistency got him and the Nuggets awarded with an NBA title.

It would have been great had Jokic won the regular season MVP award as well, which was given to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid. For sure if you ask Jokic what he would prefer, however, he would definitely answer that he'd rather had the Larry O'Brien Trophy than the Michael Jordan NBA MVP award. He has already two of the latter anyway.

Jokic will need to get used to all the attention. As the best player on the best team in the NBA right now, his popularity is only going to increase in the next few months and years. All eyes will be on him and Denver as well when they defend their title in 2023-24.