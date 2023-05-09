Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was fined $25K for his shove of Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia during a recent NBA playoff game. However, Jokic wasn’t suspended. Shams Charania recently explained why Jokic didn’t receive a suspension, per FanDuel TV on Twitter.

“He obviously received a technical foul in the moment, he doesn’t have really a history… to where you can look at what Nikola Jokic has done,” Charania said on Run It Back. “With Mat Ishbia being the owner, this is a situation where, probably why this isn’t as heightened as it could have been if this was just a normal fan that got contact… a lot of things could have happened in a situation like this where you get pushed over. But Mat Ishbia being an owner, him coming out in a statement saying ‘I want this all to move on, I want everything to just be focused on Game 5,’ I’m sure that for the league meant a good amount.”

The Nuggets-Suns series is currently tied at two games apiece. If Nikola Jokic had been suspended for Game 5, Phoenix obviously would have gained a pivotal advantage in what truly is a crucial Game 5 affair. With Jokic only receiving the fine, however, the Nuggets are now in a good position. Denver plays well at home and should be in line for a bounce back following their difficult trip to Phoenix.

This series has been exciting throughout, and that isn’t expected to change anytime soon. Nikola Jokic will do everything he can to lead the Nuggets to a victory on Tuesday night.