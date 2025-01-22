Nikola Jokic has a lot of talent on the basketball court, and apparently, he has some off the court as well. A few days ago, DeAndre Jordan shared on the Run it Back show that Jokic's favorite song is surprisingly from 50 Cent.

“Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ, so anytime Nikola performs a song, if it's not Serbia folk music, it's Many Men by 50 Cent, and he knows the words from start to finish,” Jordan said. That's his song man, he loves it.”

Before their recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the arena DJ played the song, and Jordan and Jokic laughed together. After the game, the NBA on TNT crew asked Jokic about the song and whether he knew all the lyrics, and he also suggested a possible performance.

“Nah he's [Jordan] lying. Maybe I'm going to perform it,” Jokic said.

It would be a sight to see Jokic perform the song, and maybe he can even get 50 Cent to join in on the fun.

Nikola Jokic continues to dominate for the Nuggets

Nuggets fans are definitely more worried about what Nikola Jokic can do on the court instead of rapping a song from start to finish, which is understandable. In their win against the 76ers, Jokic finished with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, which feels like another regular stat line for the three-time MVP.

Jokic is once again having another MVP season, and it would be no surprise if he ended up getting the award for a fourth time. As of now, there's a good case to be made between him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, similar to last season. The funny thing is that Jokic is putting up better stats this year than his previous MVP seasons, and it's hard to see how the league can deny him the award unless Gilgeous-Alexander blows the voters away.

Another thing that may be taken into account is the team records. The Oklahoma City Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference and they'll probably be at the top for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are fourth in the standings, but it looks like they could continue to rise depending on what the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies do.

If there's one thing that is true, Jokic has proved for the past few years that he's the best player in the NBA, and it's hard to stop him on a nightly basis.