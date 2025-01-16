Nikola Jokic continues to captivate fans, not just with his MVP-caliber play but with his off-court personality. Known for his laid-back demeanor and love for Serbian folk music, Jokic surprised many with his choice of a favorite American hit. According to teammate DeAndre Jordan, when Jokic steps away from his homeland’s rhythms, his go-to track is none other than 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death),” Basketnews reports.

Jordan revealed the tidbit during an interview, saying, “Whenever Nikola requests a song that isn’t Serbian, it’s always ‘Many Men.' And he knows every word.” A standout from 50 Cent’s 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the song tells a gritty story of survival, reflecting on the rapper’s struggles after being shot nine times. With over 663 million streams on Spotify, the track remains a fan favorite worldwide. Jokic’s appreciation for such a raw, iconic anthem showcases his unique taste and adds another layer to his enigmatic personality.

Dominating the Record Books

While Jokic’s music preferences make headlines, his on-court dominance remains the bigger story. On Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, the reigning NBA Finals MVP continued to etch his name into history. By recording his eighth assist, Jokic became the fastest player in league history to amass 15,000 points, 7,500 rebounds, and 5,000 assists, achieving the milestone in just 709 games. He shattered Larry Bird’s previous record of 799 games, proving once again why he’s a generational talent.

Jokic’s statistical output this season has been staggering. Averaging career highs with 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, he also leads the league in three-point shooting percentage at 47.1%. His efficiency and versatility have kept him firmly in the MVP race as he chases what could be his fourth award in this category.

Now in his tenth season, the Serbian center boasts career averages of 21.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Add in a 2023 championship ring, and Nikola Jokic’s legacy continues to grow. As his career reaches new heights, moments like his love for 50 Cent remind fans that even legends have relatable quirks.