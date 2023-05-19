The Denver Nuggets took care of business with their homecourt advantage as they pulled out two straight wins in Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Their latest triumph came in an exhilarating fashion Thursday evening, as star guard Jamal Murray willed his team to victory with a magnificent fourth-quarter performance.

Following the contest, two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic praised his teammate’s efforts on the night, going as far as to note that he was the leading force in the club’s triumph.

“He was special and he won us the game. He scored 20-something in the fourth quarter. He got us the lead. He played 42 minutes. I think he was amazing. Yes, maybe in the first half he struggled to make shots but when it mattered the most he made shots and he won us the game basically,” Nikola Jokic said of Jamal Murray.

As noted by Jokic, Jamal Murray struggled with his shot during the first half of action, as he dropped just 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting. However, during the final two periods of action, the point guard came alive in the scoring department as he went on to register 27 points on 72.7% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from deep.

In the end, Murray finished the contest with an all-around stat line of 37 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals while the Nuggets pulled out a 108-103 win and, in turn, now hold a 2-0 series lead as they head on the road to play Games 3 and 4 out in Los Angeles.